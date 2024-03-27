We Are China

Ancient city adorned with blooming cherry blossoms

Ecns.cn) 14:47, March 27, 2024

Jianzhen road is adorned with blooming cherry blossoms in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

