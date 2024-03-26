Plum trees in blossom on banks of Yangtze River in SW China's Chongqing
This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows plum blossoms on the bank of the Yangtze River in Quchi Township of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. More than 20,000 mu (about 1333.3 hectares) of plum trees on the banks of the Yangtze River in Quchi Township are in bloom. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Villagers work at a plum plantation in Quchi Township of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on March 25, 2024. More than 20,000 mu (about 1333.3 hectares) of plum trees on the banks of the Yangtze River in Quchi Township are in bloom. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A tourist views plum blossoms at a plum plantation in Quchi Township of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on March 25, 2024. More than 20,000 mu (about 1333.3 hectares) of plum trees on the banks of the Yangtze River in Quchi Township are in bloom. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
