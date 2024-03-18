Scenery of yellow canola flowers in town of Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 09:12, March 18, 2024

A girl flies a kite amid blooming yellow canola flowers in Changsheng Town of Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, March 16, 2024. Changsheng Town has made efforts to inject new vitality into rural revitalization in recent years. The town has built a demonstration base where farmers cultivate paddy rice and cole in rotation, and held a variety of agritourism activities to improve farmers' incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows fields of yellow canola flowers in Changsheng Town of Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing. Changsheng Town has made efforts to inject new vitality into rural revitalization in recent years. The town has built a demonstration base where farmers cultivate paddy rice and cole in rotation, and held a variety of agritourism activities to improve farmers' incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

