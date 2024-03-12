View of oilseed rape fields in Chongqing, SW China

March 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of oilseed rape fields at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tongnan District boasts a long history of oil-bearing corp planting, and was recognized as a nationally leading seed provider for oilseed rape planting in 2022. Local authorities have introduced tourism and other related services to best capitalize the value of oilseed rape plantations in the district, which in turn gave a boost to both the farmers' income and the rural revitalization process there.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of oilseed rape fields at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of oilseed rape fields at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows tourists taking boats to enjoy the view of rapeseed flowers at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a view of oilseed rape fields at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take cable cars to enjoy the view of rapeseed flowers at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take a sightseeing mini train to enjoy the view of rapeseed flowers at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take boats to enjoy the view of rapeseed flowers at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

