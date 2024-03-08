Chongqing witnesses growth in finished car imports via China-Europe freight train service

Xinhua) 09:42, March 08, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train loaded with finished vehicles for export pulling out of the Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 6, 2024. In 2023, more than 110,000 finished vehicles have been exported via the China-Europe freight trains departing from Chongqing. Meanwhile, the city also witnessed a significant growth in finished car imports via the China-Europe freight train service. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Customs officers check finished vehicles waiting to be exported via China-Europe freight trains at the Chongqing Railway Port in Shapingba District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 6, 2024. In 2023, more than 110,000 finished vehicles have been exported via the China-Europe freight trains departing from Chongqing. Meanwhile, the city also witnessed a significant growth in finished car imports via the China-Europe freight train service. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

