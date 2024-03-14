Intelligent seedling breeding base enhances spring farming efficiency in Chongqing
A worker checks the growth of seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
CHONGQING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- With a total area of 4,608 square meters, an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing has significantly enhanced spring farming efficiency. The facility yields 12,000 mu (800 hectares) of rice seedlings per year, helping local farmers increase income.
Workers spread rice seeds at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker checks the growth of seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker pours rice seeds at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A worker transports seedling trays at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo shows an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A robot carries seedling trays at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
This photo shows seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Italian industrial heritage exhibition in Chongqing sparks cultural dialogue
- View of oilseed rape fields in Chongqing, SW China
- Traditional Chinese-styled group wedding for 28 new couples held in Chongqing
- Chongqing's smart factories drive intelligent manufacturing boost
- Chongqing witnesses growth in finished car imports via China-Europe freight train service
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.