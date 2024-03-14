We Are China

Intelligent seedling breeding base enhances spring farming efficiency in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:13, March 14, 2024

A worker checks the growth of seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

CHONGQING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- With a total area of 4,608 square meters, an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing has significantly enhanced spring farming efficiency. The facility yields 12,000 mu (800 hectares) of rice seedlings per year, helping local farmers increase income.

Workers spread rice seeds at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A worker checks the growth of seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A worker pours rice seeds at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A worker transports seedling trays at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo shows an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A robot carries seedling trays at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo shows seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding base in Shuangxing Village of Xianlong Town, southwest China's Chongqing, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

