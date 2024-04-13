Tulips seen at Volcji Potok Arboretum in Slovenia

Xinhua) 14:51, April 13, 2024

Tulips are seen at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, April 12, 2024. The traditional exhibition of spring flowers and tulips at the Volcji Potok Arboretum of Slovenia was marked by the bustle of people and the colorful palette of flowers. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People enjoy the tulips at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, April 12, 2024. The traditional exhibition of spring flowers and tulips at the Volcji Potok Arboretum of Slovenia was marked by the bustle of people and the colorful palette of flowers. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A man enjoys the tulips at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, April 12, 2024. The traditional exhibition of spring flowers and tulips at the Volcji Potok Arboretum of Slovenia was marked by the bustle of people and the colorful palette of flowers. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

