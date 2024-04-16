Home>>
In pics: Glimpse of 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo
(People's Daily Online) 09:13, April 16, 2024
|Visitors peruse through items in the booth of Chinese gold company China Gold during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
With the theme "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life," the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo kicked off in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, on April 13.
The total indoor exhibition area of the expo covers 128,000 square meters, surpassing its previous editions. The expo hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Domestically-made vehicles shine at 4th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Guochao products showcase Chinese culture at 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo
- 4th China International Consumer Products Expo set for biggest show
- Time-honored brands attract visitors at third China International Consumer Products Expo
- China's greater opening-up boosts confidence of global consumer products industry
- 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo to open in Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.