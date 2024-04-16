In pics: Glimpse of 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 09:13, April 16, 2024

Visitors peruse through items in the booth of Chinese gold company China Gold during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

With the theme "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life," the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo kicked off in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, on April 13.

The total indoor exhibition area of the expo covers 128,000 square meters, surpassing its previous editions. The expo hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)