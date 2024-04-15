Guochao products showcase Chinese culture at 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo
The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, which kicked off in south China's Hainan Province on April 13, is showcasing an array of "Guochao" products that highlight the charm of Chinese culture, offering a cultural feast to global visitors.
"Guochao," also known as Chinese trends or "China Chic," refers to products that combine modern designs with traditional Chinese cultural elements.
Various exquisite Guochao products, ranging from traditional handicrafts to modern technological innovations, are undoubtedly one of the highlights of the ongoing expo, demonstrating China’s long history and rich culture.
Visitors can appreciate the charm of traditional culture and experience the innovation of modern technology, which reflects China's strength and creativity in the consumer goods industry.
The expo also effectively promotes China’s traditional culture, enabling more people worldwide to understand and appreciate China.
