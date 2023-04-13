Time-honored brands attract visitors at third China International Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 09:33, April 13, 2023

A woman displays Bohai Mohe embroidery, a national-level intangible cultural heritage in China, during the ongoing third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Du Yanfei)

Time-honored brands displayed in the domestic exhibition area at the ongoing third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, have attracted many visitors.

The domestic exhibition area features the participation of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, as well as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and Dalian, Ningbo and Xiamen cities, with a focus on high-quality consumer products and time-honored brands.

