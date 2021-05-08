A glimpse of the first China International Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 16:14, May 08, 2021

Photo taken on May 7, shows exhibitors, buyers and visitors lining up to enter the expo. (People's Daily Online/Du Yanfei)

The first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on May 7 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province.

Slated for May 7-10, the event has attracted 648 overseas companies and 1,365 brands from 69 countries and regions, as well as 857 enterprises and 1,263 brands from China.

Covering an area of 80,000 square meters, including 60,000 square meters of international exhibition space featuring products such as jewelry, food and health products from leading brands, the expo represents the largest exhibition for premium products in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to attract more than 30,000 buyers and over 200,000 visitors.

As the first-ever expo held by China at the national level to focus on "new, featured and quality" consumer goods, the CICPE is setting its sights on becoming a vital platform for the display and trading of international products.

