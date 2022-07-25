2nd China International Consumer Products Expo to open in Hainan

Ecns.cn) 16:53, July 25, 2022

Aerial view shows the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2022. The expo will be held in Haikou from July 25 to 30. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Posters hang on the street to welcome the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Posters hang on the street to welcome the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Mascots of the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo are set up at a flower bed in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A staff member disinfects the check-in gate at the media entrance of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

