4th China International Consumer Products Expo set for biggest show
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, scheduled from April 13 to 18 in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province, will boast a sprawling floor area of 128,000 square meters, surpassing its previous editions.
The expo will feature more than 3,000 brands from 59 countries and regions, facilitated by Hainan's visa-free entry policy for these nations and regions, Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping told a press conference on Wednesday.
China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of consumption strength, climbed 5.5 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024 to 8.13 trillion yuan (about 1.15 trillion U.S. dollars), revealing the resilience and vitality of the country's consumer market, according to Sheng.
