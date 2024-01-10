CES 2024 kicks off in U.S. Las Vegas

People visit the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, kicked off in the U.S. city of Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The annual event, running from Tuesday to Friday, draws more than 130,000 attendees and over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 150 countries and regions, including over 1,200 startups, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the CES.

The number of attendees is up from about 115,000 last year and 45,000 in 2022, according to the CTA.

Participants are expected to experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees.

Top themes of this year's show include Artificial Intelligence, mobility, sustainability and innovations to solve some of the world's biggest challenges, according to the CTA.

