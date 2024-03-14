China Homelife Expo kicks off in Jakarta

Xinhua) 10:49, March 14, 2024

JAKARTA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The sixth China Homelife Exhibition began here on Wednesday, attracting more than 30,000 buyers at home and abroad.

With six exhibition areas totaling 20,000 square meters, the three-day fair presents more than 30,000 types of qualified household and smart technology products brought by over 400 suppliers from several provinces in China, including Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

The products include kitchen supplies, outdoor tools, tableware, house tools, as well as everyday products such as toys, souvenirs and crafts, and beauty care products.

An exhibitor said the event would serve as a bridge for continued cooperation between China and Indonesia.

