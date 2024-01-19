Main venue for International Horticultural Expo 2024 Chengdu takes shape

Xinhua) 10:05, January 19, 2024

CHENGDU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The main venue for the International Horticultural Expo 2024 Chengdu has started to take shape in Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to organizers.

The venue is expected to begin trial operations at the end of March.

The major structures of the main venue's core pavilions have been completed and roughly decorated, and all 112 exhibition parks are currently under construction.

The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held.

