Home>>
Main venue for International Horticultural Expo 2024 Chengdu takes shape
(Xinhua) 10:05, January 19, 2024
CHENGDU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The main venue for the International Horticultural Expo 2024 Chengdu has started to take shape in Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to organizers.
The venue is expected to begin trial operations at the end of March.
The major structures of the main venue's core pavilions have been completed and roughly decorated, and all 112 exhibition parks are currently under construction.
The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, during which time more than 2,000 events and cultural activities will be held.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CES 2024 kicks off in U.S. Las Vegas
- 5th China Marathon Expo kicks off in Xiamen
- Chinese enterprises show greater enthusiasm for overseas exhibitions
- Int'l exhibitors seek business opportunities at China's winter trade fair
- Snow dragon sculpture ready for snow-themed art expo
- In Numbers: World's first supply chain expo has great success
- China Manned Space Exhibition kicks off in Hong Kong
- First supply chain expo looks to bolster global supply chains
- Expo shines spotlight on supply chains
- Highlights of First China International Supply Chain Expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.