Highlights of First China International Supply Chain Expo
(Ecns.cn) 13:17, November 28, 2023
The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world's first national-level supply chain expo, will be held in Beijing from Tuesday to Saturday, providing a platform for global enterprises to engage in trade promotion, investment cooperation and learning amid global economic challenges.
