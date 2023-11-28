Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Home>>

Highlights of First China International Supply Chain Expo

(Ecns.cn) 13:17, November 28, 2023

The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world's first national-level supply chain expo, will be held in Beijing from Tuesday to Saturday, providing a platform for global enterprises to engage in trade promotion, investment cooperation and learning amid global economic challenges.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories