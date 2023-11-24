2023 Aero Asia show kicks off in Zhuhai
The European "Flyby Knight" aerobatic team performs during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The 2023 Aero Asia show kicked off at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center on Thursday.
The European "Flyby Knight" aerobatic team performs during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
China's "Shanhe" aerobatic team performs during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
China's Nanhai No. 1 Rescue Flying Service Team performs rescue drill during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
China's Nanhai No. 1 Rescue Flying Service Team performs rescue drill during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
China's Nanhai No. 1 Rescue Flying Service Team conducts fire fighting exercises during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge marks five years
- China's Zhuhai to hold first AERO Asia show
- Opening ceremony of 10th Faku Flight Int'l Conference held in NE China's Shenyang
- China International Supply Chain Expo completes exhibitor recruitment
- Second Global Digital Trade Expo to take place in east China
- 2023 Apsara Conference held in Hangzhou, E China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.