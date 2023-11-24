We Are China

2023 Aero Asia show kicks off in Zhuhai

Ecns.cn) 13:50, November 24, 2023

The European "Flyby Knight" aerobatic team performs during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The 2023 Aero Asia show kicked off at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center on Thursday.

China's "Shanhe" aerobatic team performs during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

China's Nanhai No. 1 Rescue Flying Service Team performs rescue drill during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

China's Nanhai No. 1 Rescue Flying Service Team performs rescue drill during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

China's Nanhai No. 1 Rescue Flying Service Team conducts fire fighting exercises during the 2023 Aero Asia show in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

