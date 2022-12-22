China's Zhuhai to hold first AERO Asia show

December 22, 2022

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The first AERO Asia show will be held in Zhuhai in South China's Guangdong province from Nov. 23 to 26 next year, the organizers said at a news conference Wednesday.

The exhibition, which will be held every odd year from 2023, is co-organized by Zhuhai Airshow Co., Ltd., the organizer of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, and their German counterparts AERO Friedrichshafen.

The exhibition is expected to bring together the world's leading general aviation enterprises, and will showcase the latest technologies, achievements and products in the general aviation field, said Sun Jiefeng, chairman and general manager of Zhuhai Airshow Co., Ltd.

A wide range of products and services in the fields of aviation emergency rescue, emerging aviation consumption, aviation transportation and traditional navigation operations will be showcased at the event, according to the event organizer.

Tobias Bretzel, the show director of AERO Friedrichshafen, said that the city of Zhuhai has first-class venues and exhibition facilities and has an excellent team, which is an important reason why the German side chose to jointly hold the exhibition in the city.

With the joint efforts of both sides, the exhibition is expected to bring new development opportunities for global general aviation enterprises, he added.

