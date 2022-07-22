Home>>
Naval aviation brigade conducts air combat training exercise
(China Military Online) 11:22, July 22, 2022
A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off from the runway during an air combat training exercise on June 24, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning)
