Aviation Sports Tourism Festival kicks off in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:27, June 15, 2022

Parachutists perform during the 2022 Jiangxi Aviation Sports Tourism Festival in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 14, 2022. The festival opened on Tuesday in Jiangxi. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

The dynamic parachute formation performs during the 2022 Jiangxi Aviation Sports Tourism Festival in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

Women parachutists in traditional Chinese costumes perform during the 2022 Jiangxi Aviation Sports Tourism Festival in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 14, 2022. The festival opened on Tuesday in Jiangxi. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

A player wearing delta-wing performs during the 2022 Jiangxi Aviation Sports Tourism Festival in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

People watch parachuting performance during the 2022 Jiangxi Aviation Sports Tourism Festival in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

