China's civil aviation sets out roadmap for green development

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry will seek green and low-carbon development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), per a roadmap issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

This is the first plan on green development for China's civil aviation sector.

It stressed efforts to make civil aviation smarter, low-carbon and resource-efficient to achieve green transformation.

By 2035, the green and low-carbon development system of civil aviation will have been optimized and airport carbon dioxide emissions will have peaked, the roadmap said.

By 2025, the carbon emission intensity of China's civil aviation will continue to decline, the proportion of low-carbon energy consumption will continue to rise and the utilization efficiency of civil aviation resources will improve, it said.

The plan also puts forward eight quantitative predictive indicators for airlines and airports.

China has announced it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

