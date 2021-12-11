Home>>
China to boast more than 5,000 aircraft by 2025
(Xinhua) 12:10, December 11, 2021
China's civil aviation transport industry will resume steady growth, adding a total of 7,646 new civil passenger aircraft over the next 20 years, according to industry reports.
By 2025, China's total number of aircraft will likely reach 5,343, according to the reports issued by the Aviation Industry Development Research Center of China.
While COVID-19 has severely impacted the global aviation market, China emerges as a bright spot partly due to the country's effective epidemic prevention and control measures.
Chinese airlines will need 7,646 new passenger airplanes and 650 cargo aircraft over the next two decades. The number of civil helicopters is expected to exceed 10,000 by 2040, according to the reports.
