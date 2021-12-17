China Aviation Museum resumes operation in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 17:04, December 17, 2021

Tourists visit an outdoor exhibition where aircrafts are displayed at the China Aviation Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)

The China Aviation Museum reopened to the public free of charge recently, with a daily reservation limit of 3,000. It was closed from December 30 last year for epidemic prevention and control and renovation work.

