China Aviation Museum resumes operation in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 17:04, December 17, 2021
Tourists visit an outdoor exhibition where aircrafts are displayed at the China Aviation Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Juan)
The China Aviation Museum reopened to the public free of charge recently, with a daily reservation limit of 3,000. It was closed from December 30 last year for epidemic prevention and control and renovation work.
