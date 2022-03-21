Languages

Monday, March 21, 2022

Rescue underway following aviation incident in China

(CGTN) 16:15, March 21, 2022

An incident involving a China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 133 people aboard has occurred in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The precise nature of the incident remains undetermined and a rescue operation is underway.

