Second Global Digital Trade Expo to take place in east China

Xinhua) 20:33, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The second Global Digital Trade Expo will take place in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

The expo is well-designed and fully prepared, said He Yadong, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, at a press conference on Thursday.

Sixty-eight international organizations and foreign business associations have confirmed their attendance, and over 800 enterprises will participate in the offline exhibition, said He.

He said the exhibition area of the expo will be around 100,000 square meters, while about 15,000 professional purchasers have registered to attend the event.

Over 100 activities will be held during the expo, and over 100 cutting-edge products and services in areas of digital trade will make their debut.

At the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China announced the launch of the Global Digital Trade Expo annually. The first Global Digital Trade Expo was held in Hangzhou last year, with over 5 billion U.S. dollars of tentative deals reached.

