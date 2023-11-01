China International Supply Chain Expo completes exhibitor recruitment

Xinhua) 10:23, November 01, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has successfully completed its exhibitor recruitment work, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Over 25 percent of all confirmed participants come from overseas, covering 50 countries and regions such as the United States, South Africa, Mexico and France, said Zhang Xin with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The exhibition booths will be categorized into various sections, including smart vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy lifestyles, Zhang said.

Professional services regarding business consulting and multilingual translation will be provided for participants at the expo, according to the spokesperson.

The first CISCE is set to be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, with the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future."

