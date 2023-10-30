China participates in Nuremberg int'l inventors' trade fair as partner country

Xinhua) 09:24, October 30, 2023

A student (L) from Beijing No. 80 High School introduces the prototype of a self-stabilizing tripod to a visitor at the 75th international inventors' trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023.

The 75th international inventors' trade fair, also known as "iENA," opened here on Saturday with China as the partner country.

Around 80 innovation projects from China were presented at the fair, said Henning Koenicke, managing partner of the event's organizer, AFAG. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 75th international inventors' trade fair, also known as "iENA," opened here on Saturday with China as the partner country.

Around 80 innovation projects from China were presented at the fair, said Henning Koenicke, managing partner of the event's organizer, AFAG.

Both the quantity and quality of China's innovations are rising, Koenicke said.

Among the Chinese exhibits were a trackless tram system from China's leading train manufacturer CRRC and a smart energy management system for metros from Tsinghua University.

He Zhenfu, vice president of the China Association of Inventions, said at the opening of the event that for more than 10 years, the association has helped over 600 inventions and innovations from China to participate in the event.

This year, the Chinese participation in the exhibition was the largest in history, He said, highlighting invention projects in the areas of chemistry, transportation, machinery, medical, and environmental protection.

Founded in 1948, the event aims to present the latest innovations from the world to companies and the general public, helping inventors find business opportunities and gain feedback from potential users.

A staff member (L) of China's National Clinical Research Center for Orthopedics, Sports Medicine &Rehabilitation introduces an intelligent surgical navigation system to visitors at the 75th international inventors' trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023.

The 75th international inventors' trade fair, also known as "iENA," opened here on Saturday with China as the partner country.

Around 80 innovation projects from China were presented at the fair, said Henning Koenicke, managing partner of the event's organizer, AFAG. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A staff member of CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd. shows a model of the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit at the 75th international inventors' trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023.

The 75th international inventors' trade fair, also known as "iENA," opened here on Saturday with China as the partner country.

Around 80 innovation projects from China were presented at the fair, said Henning Koenicke, managing partner of the event's organizer, AFAG. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People visit the booth of Tsinghua University at the 75th international inventors' trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023.

The 75th international inventors' trade fair, also known as "iENA," opened here on Saturday with China as the partner country.

Around 80 innovation projects from China were presented at the fair, said Henning Koenicke, managing partner of the event's organizer, AFAG. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A staff member (L) of Shandong University introduces an intelligent shield-tunneling system to a visitor at the 75th international inventors' trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023.

The 75th international inventors' trade fair, also known as "iENA," opened here on Saturday with China as the partner country.

Around 80 innovation projects from China were presented at the fair, said Henning Koenicke, managing partner of the event's organizer, AFAG. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

