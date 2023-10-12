Chinese vice premier meets chair of Volkswagen's board of management

Xinhua) 08:42, October 12, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Oliver Blume, chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Oliver Blume, chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Chinese and German economies are highly complementary and have huge space for cooperation.

As important economies and responsible major countries, China and Germany should work together to promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, work together to maintain the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains, and contribute to global economic growth and governance, Ding said.

Noting that China's door to the outside world will only open wider, Ding said China and Germany enjoy broad cooperation prospects in the automotive field, and China stands ready to provide a better environment and improved conditions for foreign enterprises, including Volkswagen, to invest and do business in China.

"We welcome Volkswagen to continue to leverage its advantages and expand investment in China to achieve greater development through win-win cooperation," he added.

Blume thanked China for its strong support for Volkswagen's development in China, noting that Volkswagen cherishes its friendship with China and the Chinese people and will increase investment in key areas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)