China, Germany willing to strengthen bilateral relations

Xinhua) 10:49, October 03, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Chinese lead person of the third China-Germany high-level financial dialogue, shakes hands with Christian Lindner, the federal minister of finance and the German lead person of the dialogue, prior to the talks in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 1, 2023. The third China-Germany high-level financial dialogue, co-chaired by He and Lindner, was held in Frankfurt on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

FRANKFURT, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Germany and inject more positive energy into the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said here on Sunday.

He made the remarks at the third China-Germany high-level financial dialogue in Frankfurt. The dialogue was co-chaired by He, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Chinese lead person of the dialogue, and Christian Lindner, the federal minister of finance and the German lead person of the dialogue.

China is willing to work together with Germany to implement the important consensus reached by both leaders of the two countries, He said.

For his part, Lindner said Germany is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in the fields of finance and economics and advance the development of Germany-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on macroeconomic issues, global economic governance, and China-Germany financial cooperation. They reached a number of consensus and achieved mutually beneficial and win-win results.

During the dialogue, He and Lindner jointly attended the China-Germany Financial Roundtable.

