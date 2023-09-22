Senior CPC official to attend China-Germany security dialogue

Xinhua) 10:10, September 22, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the 4th China-Germany high-level security dialogue in Germany and visit Germany, Italy and Serbia from Sept. 21 to 28.

