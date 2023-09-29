Home>>
Chinese vice premier to co-host third China-Germany high-level financial dialogue in Germany
(Xinhua) 10:36, September 29, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and Germany, the third China-Germany High-level Financial Dialogue will be held in Germany on Oct. 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
He Lifeng, vice premier of the State Council and the Chinese lead person of the dialogue will co-chair the dialogue with Christian Lindner, federal minister of finance and the German lead person of the dialogue, Mao said.
