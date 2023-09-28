China ready to further enhance law enforcement, security dialogue with Germany: senior CPC official

September 28, 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Germany to further strengthen law enforcement and security dialogue and exchanges to enrich and consolidate the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership, Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has said.

Chen, also head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening of the 4th China-Germany high-level security dialogue held here on Tuesday.

China has always attached great importance to and actively supported law enforcement and security cooperation between the two countries, Chen said, adding that the China-Germany high-level security dialogue mechanism has contributed to safeguarding the common security interests of both countries.

Acting on the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, China stands ready to work with Germany to further strengthen law enforcement and security dialogue and exchanges to enrich and consolidate the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership, and make positive contributions to building a community of universal security.

Chen expressed the hope that China and Germany will join hands to give full play to the strategic guidance role of the high-level security dialogue and effectively implement the cooperation consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in security fields.

Calling for strengthening top-level design, highlighting strategic coordination and improving cooperation mechanisms, Chen said both sides should focus on real threats, pay attention to potential risks and promote cooperation and innovative development.

He also called for promoting mutual trust, dispelling doubts, and striving to inject stability and certainty into the development of bilateral relations.

Wolfgang Schmidt, head of Germany's Federal Chancellery, also attended the opening and delivered a speech.

After the opening ceremony, professional exchanges were conducted. Relevant authorities from both countries engaged in candid and in-depth talks on such topics as counter-terrorism, cyberspace and economy, and combating organized crimes, and resulted in consensus and achievements.

