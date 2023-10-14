Senior CPC official visits Germany

BERLIN, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Germany from Wednesday to Friday.

During his visit, Liu met and exchanged views with head of Germany's Federal Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt, German Chancellor's Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Ploetner, co-leader of the Social Democratic Party Lars Klingbeil, Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union Friedrich Merz, co-Chairman of the Left Party Martin Schirdewan, President of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Martin Schulz, General Secretary of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Bijan Djir-Sarai, and FDP deputy leader Johannes Vogel.

Liu also delivered a speech at the German Koerber Foundation.

The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, strengthen inter-party exchanges, enhance trust and cooperation, advance the multi-polarization of the world, jointly cope with global challenges, and promote the development of China-Germany and China-Europe relations.

