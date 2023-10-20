World Internet of Things Exposition opens in east China

Xinhua) 15:13, October 20, 2023

NANJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition, China's top IoT event, kicked off on Friday in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The four-day event includes a summit, an exhibition featuring the latest IoT applications and products, and a variety of activities ranging from forums and dialogues to consumer experiences. The event focuses on themes like intelligent sensing and industrial internet.

More than 500 domestic and overseas enterprises including State Grid, China Mobile, Huawei, Microsoft and Tesla have been drawn to participate in the exhibition, which covers nearly 50,000 square meters.

"We have introduced unmanned inspection cars and drones that utilize the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, and they can greatly enhance efficiency, especially in critical situations like extreme weather," said Yue Yun, with State Grid.

Dubbed an "IoT city," Wuxi currently has more than 3,000 IoT-related companies, with an output value of more than 401 billion yuan (about 55.9 billion U.S. dollars).

