Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Chengdu

(People's Daily App) 13:55, October 18, 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Weibo Monday that he made a visit to the Southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu and met players of the popular mobile game "Honor of Kings" produced by Chinese tech giant Tencent in an Apple store in the city. (Video source: Chengdu Municipal People's Government)

