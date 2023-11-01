2023 Apsara Conference held in Hangzhou, E China
People learn about a database application at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
People visit an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
People learn about artificial intelligence (AI) products and their applications at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
People learn about cloud computing and its applications at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Visitors learn about a server product displayed at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a scene of the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
People visit an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
