2023 Apsara Conference held in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 08:38, November 01, 2023

People learn about a database application at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. The three-day Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People learn about artificial intelligence (AI) products and their applications at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People learn about cloud computing and its applications at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Visitors learn about a server product displayed at an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a scene of the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit an exhibition during the 2023 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

