20th CAEXPO attracts exhibitors from around the globe

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the venue of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo opened on Sept. 16 in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with nearly 2,000 enterprises attending. The total exhibition area spans 102,000 square meters, with international exhibition areas accounting for more than 30 percent. Nearly 750 enterprises from 45 countries are participating in the expo, including about 640 enterprises from ASEAN countries. In addition to pavilions for China and ASEAN countries, the expo also features the Belt & Road International Pavilion, showcasing quality products from BRI partners.

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the Indonesia Pavilion at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the booth of the Cambodia-China Comprehensive Investment and Development Pilot Zone at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the Vietnam Pavilion at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the Malaysia Pavilion at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows durian popsicles in the Malaysia Pavilion at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the booth of Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the Belt & Road International Pavilion at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows a booth of Russian products at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

