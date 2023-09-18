Chinese companies shine at 20th CAEXPO

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, showcases the venue of the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) commenced on Sept. 16 in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, drawing close to 2,000 enterprises. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the China-ASEAN Expo is a pivotal platform fostering dialogue and cooperation between Chinese and ASEAN enterprises. Chinese companies are increasingly seeking opportunities to expand their international presence and bring quality products to consumers worldwide.

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, displays China’s New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, highlights the booth of China Datang Corporation, a prominent state-owned power generation company, at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, showcases the Sinopec booth at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, captures the booth of Kweichow Moutai, a renowned liquor brand in China, at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, reveals innovative catering robots at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A picture from Sept. 16, 2023, features a refueling robot at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows drones on display at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A photo taken on Sept. 16, 2023, shows the booth of a Chinese lighting company at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

