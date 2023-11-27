E China's county constructs industrial, supply chains to boost economy

Xinhua) 08:38, November 27, 2023

An employee checks a production line of a biotech company in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 26, 2023. Boxing County has been strengthening industrial and supply chain construction to boost local economy in recent years. The county has cultivated and formed some leading industries including grain, oil and food processing, metal plates, commercial kitchenware and petrochemical industries. In the first three quarters of this year, the total industrial output value above designated size of Boxing County reached 119.826 billion yuan (about 16.76 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee checks a production line of a biotech company in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 26, 2023. Boxing County has been strengthening industrial and supply chain construction to boost local economy in recent years. The county has cultivated and formed some leading industries including grain, oil and food processing, metal plates, commercial kitchenware and petrochemical industries. In the first three quarters of this year, the total industrial output value above designated size of Boxing County reached 119.826 billion yuan (about 16.76 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees work at a galvanized sheet production line in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 26, 2023. Boxing County has been strengthening industrial and supply chain construction to boost local economy in recent years. The county has cultivated and formed some leading industries including grain, oil and food processing, metal plates, commercial kitchenware and petrochemical industries. In the first three quarters of this year, the total industrial output value above designated size of Boxing County reached 119.826 billion yuan (about 16.76 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees work at a galvanized sheet production line in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 26, 2023. Boxing County has been strengthening industrial and supply chain construction to boost local economy in recent years. The county has cultivated and formed some leading industries including grain, oil and food processing, metal plates, commercial kitchenware and petrochemical industries. In the first three quarters of this year, the total industrial output value above designated size of Boxing County reached 119.826 billion yuan (about 16.76 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees work at a production line of a cooking oil plant in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 26, 2023. Boxing County has been strengthening industrial and supply chain construction to boost local economy in recent years. The county has cultivated and formed some leading industries including grain, oil and food processing, metal plates, commercial kitchenware and petrochemical industries. In the first three quarters of this year, the total industrial output value above designated size of Boxing County reached 119.826 billion yuan (about 16.76 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee conducts a test at a biotech company in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 26, 2023. Boxing County has been strengthening industrial and supply chain construction to boost local economy in recent years. The county has cultivated and formed some leading industries including grain, oil and food processing, metal plates, commercial kitchenware and petrochemical industries. In the first three quarters of this year, the total industrial output value above designated size of Boxing County reached 119.826 billion yuan (about 16.76 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)