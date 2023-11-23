County in E China develops rope net industry
A woman works at a workshop of an enterprise in Jianglou Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. Huimin has more than 1,300 enterprises producing net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries. From January to October this year, this industry in Huimin has achieved an output value of over 21.7 billion yuan (about 3.03 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A worker arranges reels of thread at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. Huimin has more than 1,300 enterprises producing net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries. From January to October this year, this industry in Huimin has achieved an output value of over 21.7 billion yuan (about 3.03 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A woman works at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. Huimin has more than 1,300 enterprises producing net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries. From January to October this year, this industry in Huimin has achieved an output value of over 21.7 billion yuan (about 3.03 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A woman works at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. Huimin has more than 1,300 enterprises producing net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries. From January to October this year, this industry in Huimin has achieved an output value of over 21.7 billion yuan (about 3.03 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A woman works at a workshop of an enterprise in Lizhuang Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. Huimin has more than 1,300 enterprises producing net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries. From January to October this year, this industry in Huimin has achieved an output value of over 21.7 billion yuan (about 3.03 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Water diversion project benefits 68 mln people in Shandong in decade
- Shandong goes global: Exhibiting Qilu elegance and products worldwide
- Characteristic industries promote high-quality economic development in E China's Shandong
- Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations held in Qufu, E China
- Local market in east China's Shandong draws customers with improved service
- Inheritors inject modern vitality into traditional tin carving techniques in China's Shandong
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.