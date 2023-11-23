County in E China develops rope net industry

Xinhua) 08:35, November 23, 2023

A woman works at a workshop of an enterprise in Jianglou Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. Huimin has more than 1,300 enterprises producing net and rope products, which are widely used in construction, sports and other industries. From January to October this year, this industry in Huimin has achieved an output value of over 21.7 billion yuan (about 3.03 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

