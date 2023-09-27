We Are China

Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations held in Qufu, E China

Xinhua) 08:29, September 27, 2023

People visit a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Held from Tuesday to Thursday in the city of Qufu, the birthplace of ancient Chinese sage Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.), the forum offers a platform for renowned scholars and experts in cultural studies to forge better understanding on enhancing dialogues among different cultures.

People visit a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member displays tiger-themed clay figurines during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An exhibitor introduces a Caozhou dough figurine to visitors at a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member displays a dough modelling art work during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

People visit a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An exhibitor promotes a hand-woven figurine at a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A woman visits a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

