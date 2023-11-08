Home>>
"Friendly Shandong" & "Remarkable Shandong" going viral, Kind Shandong nowhere to hide
(People's Daily Online) 15:57, November 08, 2023
In east China's Shandong Province, a place known for its abundance of talented individuals and a thriving spirit, one can find the rich and profound culture, along with highly coveted products that embody the sentiments of its people. Shandong has taken an open attitude to promote its products worldwide, showcasing the elegant demeanor that defines the region.
(Video source: dzwww.com)
