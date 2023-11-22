1st China International Supply Chain Expo to kick off in Beijing
Workers make preparations for the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) at China Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing, Nov. 21. 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing.
Exhibitors register at China Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing, Nov. 21. 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
An interior view of the China Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing, Nov. 21. 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
