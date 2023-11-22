We Are China

1st China International Supply Chain Expo to kick off in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:28, November 22, 2023

Workers make preparations for the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) at China Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing, Nov. 21. 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing.

Exhibitors register at China Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing, Nov. 21. 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

An interior view of the China Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing, Nov. 21. 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

