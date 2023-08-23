First China International Supply Chain Expo sees progress in attracting exhibitors, sponsors: organizer

People's Daily Online) 10:35, August 23, 2023

The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled to take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2023 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing, is making smooth progress, and has achieved notable success in attracting exhibitors and sponsors, according to Lin Shunjie, chairman of China International Exhibition Center Group Limited, the organizer of the event.

"The CISCE is going to serve as an effective platform for enterprises to optimize their structures, reduce costs and improve efficiency in supply chains," Lin said at the launch of the 100-day countdown to the event, which was held at the People's Daily New Media Tower in Beijing on Aug. 20.

"Many leading domestic and foreign enterprises hope to expand their cooperation networks by showcasing their products or technologies at the CISCE," Lin said, noting that the event has won wide recognition, received high praise, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from political and business circles in various countries.

According to Lin, a multitude of enterprises along the supply chains of different industries are expected to take part in the first CISCE, including intelligent automotive, clean energy, digital technology, and healthy lifestyle sectors.

A summit on the innovative development of global supply chains and six thematic forums centering around various supply chains and exhibition areas will be held during the first CISCE, Lin said, adding that the event will also witness the release of a report on promoting global supply chains.

