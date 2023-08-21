Over 300 Chinese, foreign enterprises confirm participation in first CISCE

People's Daily Online) 17:19, August 21, 2023

The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2023.

On Aug. 20, the 100-day countdown to the opening of the event was held at the People's Daily New Media Tower in Beijing.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the event’s organizer, said more than 300 Chinese and foreign enterprises have confirmed their participation, with international exhibitors accounting for over 20 percent.

Institutions from many countries have indicated that they will send high-standard procurement delegations to the expo. Over 100,000 professional buyers and visitors are expected during the expo.

Ren said that as a new platform for exchange and cooperation, the CISCE will help enterprises from various countries strengthen cooperation and share opportunities, promote more orderly industrial linkages between countries, and contribute to building resilient global industrial and supply chains.

"The 100-day countdown means that the preparatory work for the event has entered a critical stage. We will do a solid job in all aspects, sparing no efforts to build the first CISCE into a new platform to advance high-level opening up," said Ren.

With the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the first CISCE will have a total exhibition area of over 100,000 square meters. It will feature five supply chains, including smart vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy life. It will also have a supply chain service exhibition area.

