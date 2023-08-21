China supply chain expo to become platform for high-level opening-up

Xinhua) 08:43, August 21, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is making steps to foster its first international supply chain expo as a new platform for high-level opening up, the event's organizer said on Sunday.

The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. With 100 days remaining before the event, the preparatory work is in full swing, said Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

More than 300 Chinese and foreign enterprises have already confirmed their participation in the expo, which "reflects the strong attractiveness of the expo and the Chinese market," said Ren.

Zhou Kaiquan, deputy general manager of the China National Machinery Industry Corporation, said the company will showcase its latest technological advances and modern intelligent agricultural machinery equipment at the expo.

With the CISCE debut, the company hopes to connect upstream, midstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, to jointly seek cooperation on maintaining the safety and stability of the global agricultural-machinery industrial and supply chains, Zhou said.

Zhang Yihao, president and CEO of GE Healthcare China, said the company now has five production bases and about 7,000 employees in China, and is considering bringing more advanced manufacturing technologies and production lines to China.

The CISCE will feature five supply chains: smart vehicles; green agriculture; clean energy; digital technology; and healthy living. It will also have a supply chain service exhibition area.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)