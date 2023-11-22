China's supply chain expo draws global exhibitors

Xinhua) 08:22, November 22, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a view of goods and vehicles to be exported at the road port of Horgos in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which launches on Nov. 28, will attract more than 1,000 participants, including representatives from government departments, business communities, international organizations, experts and scholars, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that 515 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions will be participating in the expo in Beijing, and many have already reserved exhibition areas for the second expo.

This year's event will feature more than 20 different activities, covering policy interpretation, exchanges and discussions, docking negotiations, new product releases, among other topics.

With an exhibition area of over 100,000 square meters, the expo will have areas dedicated to supply chains for the smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, healthy living and digital technology.

The CISCE, the world's first national-level supply chain expo, is set to be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, with the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future."

