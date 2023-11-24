Home>>
Chinese premier to attend CISCE opening ceremony, deliver keynote speech
(Xinhua) 13:12, November 24, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) and the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum as well as relevant activities, and deliver a keynote speech, an official announced Friday.
The opening ceremony will be held in Beijing on Nov. 28, said Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Supply chain expo to attract major MNCs
- 1st China International Supply Chain Expo to kick off in Beijing
- China's supply chain expo draws global exhibitors
- China International Supply Chain Expo completes exhibitor recruitment
- Chinese, European firms' expansion of cooperation key to stabilizing global supply chain
- China's drive to modernize boosts global supply chains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.