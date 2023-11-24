Chinese premier to attend CISCE opening ceremony, deliver keynote speech

Xinhua) 13:12, November 24, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) and the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum as well as relevant activities, and deliver a keynote speech, an official announced Friday.

The opening ceremony will be held in Beijing on Nov. 28, said Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

