First China Int'l Supply Chain Expo to be held in Beijing
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of the China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the venue of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the venue of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the Tesla booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of China's leading agricultural and food company COFCO at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows a superfast charging EV battery platform from China's battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the Qualcomm booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of Bloomage Biotech at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Ltd. at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows a electric tractor at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of Chinese sportswear giant Anta at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the venue of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- GT Voice: CISCE shows China's support for stable global supply chains
- E China's county constructs industrial, supply chains to boost economy
- Many US companies to attend first China International Supply Chain Expo
- Chinese premier to attend CISCE opening ceremony, deliver keynote speech
- Supply chain expo to attract major MNCs
- 1st China International Supply Chain Expo to kick off in Beijing
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.