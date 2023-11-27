First China Int'l Supply Chain Expo to be held in Beijing

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of the China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the venue of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the Tesla booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of China's leading agricultural and food company COFCO at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows a superfast charging EV battery platform from China's battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the Qualcomm booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of Bloomage Biotech at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Ltd. at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows a electric tractor at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of Chinese sportswear giant Anta at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. The first CISCE will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

